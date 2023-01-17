Betty White Challenge

Advertise With Us
Jan. 17, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After an outpouring of love and support for animal charities in 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge will once again honor her lifetime of kindness and championing of animals with a viral call to animal lovers everywhere to make a donation to an animal charity in Ms. White’s name for what would have been her 101st birthday today.

For nearly a century, Betty White was a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate. Through her 70-year support of American Humane, longer than any other supporter in the organization’s history, she was a leading advocate for animals around the globe. And to cement her legacy for years to come, American Humane is launching a petition to gather 10,000 signatures which they will take to Congress to seek a national #BettyWhiteDay of recognition honoring this remarkable woman’s lifelong commitment to animals.

https://www.americanhumane.org

