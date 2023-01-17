City officials moving forward with USACE plans for Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-rise office building in downtown Mobile could be torn down after a new building is constructed near the Civic Center for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

City officials are moving forward with plans for the six-story office building and parking garage on the Civic Center site that would consolidate 800 Corps jobs currently based throughout the area.

When that happens, it will leave a vacancy at the Federal Building on St. Joseph Street next to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The Corps’ project manager told city council members Tuesday that the General Services Administration determined that renovating that building would cost $120 million and that it likely would be demolished instead.

Representatives from the GSA did not immediately respond to questions from FOX10 News.

