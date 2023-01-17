Dog attacks burglar, helps police catch suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected burglar, who was bitten by the victims dog, has been arrested after police were dispatched to the hospital for a dog bite and located the suspect, according to police.

MPD said on Jan. 11 at approximately 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Hayfield Road regarding a burglary complaint.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered two known subjects broke into the home and assaulted the victims.

Before the subjects could flee the scene, the victim’s dog bit the male subject, according to authorities.

Police said soon after that, they were dispatched to the hospital regarding a person who had been bit by an animal and were able to identify the subject and place him in custody while he was being treated for his wounds.

On Monday, Aaron Raiborn, 36, was released from the hospital, transported to Metro and charged with first degree burglary, according to police.

