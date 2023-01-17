Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Doing Good: United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Doing Good is sponsored by All In Credit Union.

Jennifer Cooley with United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on UCP of Mobile and how they give back to the community.

For more information, visit this website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Betty White Challenge
Betty White Challenge
MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
The Mobile Film Office’s Shadow Program
The Mobile Film Office’s Shadow Program
Toytopia exhibit coming to the Exploreum Science Center
Toytopia exhibit coming to the Exploreum Science Center