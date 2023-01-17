Fun events, concerts and shows coming to Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global has a fun lineup of events heading to downtown Mobile. Ryan Foster joined us with a look!

SAENGER THEATRE:

January 18 – Louis CK

January 25 – Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

February 2 – Senior Bowl Summit

February 25 – Toto

March 8 – Floyd Nation

April 28 – Black Jacket Symphony – Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever”

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:

January 19 - The Temptations & The Four Tops

January 27 - The King Cake-Off

February 7 - Shen Yun

April 6 - Blippi The Wonderful World Tour

asmglobal.com

