Fun events, concerts and shows coming to Downtown Mobile
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global has a fun lineup of events heading to downtown Mobile. Ryan Foster joined us with a look!
SAENGER THEATRE:
January 18 – Louis CK
January 25 – Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
February 2 – Senior Bowl Summit
February 25 – Toto
March 8 – Floyd Nation
April 28 – Black Jacket Symphony – Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever”
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:
January 19 - The Temptations & The Four Tops
January 27 - The King Cake-Off
February 7 - Shen Yun
April 6 - Blippi The Wonderful World Tour
---
