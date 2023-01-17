GulfQuest Museum hosts exhibit exploring transatlantic slave trade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The GulfQuest Museum is hosting what it calls one of its “most powerful and important” exhibitions.

“The Spirits of Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” opened Jan. 4 and runs through June 21. The exhibit explores the strength of the human spirit through numerous displays of historical objects spanning more than 350 years.

GulfQuest Museum Director Maryelizabeth Harper explained that her hopes are that people will come so they can better understand our history.

“I hope that everyone gets a deeper understanding of history. There’s the saying that if we don’t understand history, we are condemned to repeat it. People need to know this happened, and this is not something we want to see again,” she said.

GulfQuest Museum officials say visitors will be able to see authentic artifacts from the wreck of an actual slave ship. They also encourage anyone to volunteer to be tour guides for the museum. Those interested can contact the museum or visit them online to learn more about the exhibit.

