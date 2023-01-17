Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside of his home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile.

Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside of the home

“My woman was in the bed sleep. I was in the bathtub and heard an impact. I thought someone hit a powerline because the power went out. I heard her screaming. I did everything I could to get to her,” Green said.

The driver identified as 34-year-old Joseph Pritchett died on the scene. Two passengers who were in the car including a 13-year-old were taken to the hospital.

Green says he knew it was serious immediately after the impact.

“I knew the severity when I heard my woman scream. It was just that simple. As the man of the house, when something happens you’ve got to be on alert mode and figure out what’s going on and try to assess the situation, the best way you can,” Green said.

This investigation is ongoing.

