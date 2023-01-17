Homicide investigation underway in Clarke County

LOWER PEACH TREE, Ala. (WALA) - Clarke County Sherriff Dewayne Smith said a man was found burned in his truck on a small dirt road outside of Lower Peach Tree.

Sherriff Smith said his office is assisting Wilcox County on the investigation.

A positive ID is still pending, but investigators said they believe the man to be Richard Stephen Gilpin who was reported missing out of Grove Hill on Jan. 5.

