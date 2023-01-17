How CoComelon can establish healthy habits for kids

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by CoComelon staff:

It’s that time of year where we reassess how we’re going to tackle the new year and setting healthy habits for our little ones is high on most parents’ minds. Beloved kids franchise CoComelon is out with new research about the most important habits parents want to establish with their kids with bathtime, bedtime and eating vegetables all topping the list. Award winning TV host and personality Lillian Vazquez will talk about how she incorporates healthy habits with her own son and will give viewers tips and tricks they can put to immediate use. With more than 150 million subscribers and 4 billion monthly views, CoComelon is the #1 most-watched kids brand on YouTube globally and has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 ‘Most Watched TV Show.’ CoComelon is a show all about helping little kids navigate the big-little moments in life with confidence. It follows JJ, his family and friends as they sing their way through day-to-day life, learning to overcome all kinds of obstacles with positivity. CoComelon is a kind and inviting world that all kids will recognise. Lilliana Vazquez is a trailblazing interviewer, style expert, and producer. With roles in front of and behind the camera, she’s built an inspiring career watched by millions across numerous platforms. Most recently, Vazquez was the host of E! Entertainment’s daily morning shows E! News and Pop of the Morning, the first and only Latina to hold the role in the show’s 30 year history. She currently contributes to select programs like CBS Mornings and Amazon Live, while focusing on her newest role as a founding partner at Curated Productions.

