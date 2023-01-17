MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is here! We spoke with MAMGA’s PR officer Marcus D. Catchings and 2003 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Sydney Pugh about this years 85th Anniversary and upcoming MAMGA events!

MAMGA 2023 Calendar of Events:

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Junior Monarch Royal Luncheon

Time: 11:00am

Location: Battle House Hotel - 26 N. Royal Street - Mobile, AL 36602

Admission: $55.00 each

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Junior Monarch Royal Coronation

Time: 4:00pm

Location: Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel Grand Ballroom - 64 South Water Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602

Admission: MAMGA Men & Spouses or Guest Free Admission (Must have on MAMGA Attire)

Guest Admission: $20.00 Adults $10.00 Children (12 and under)

Friday, February 17, 2023

Grand Marshal’s Ball

Time: 9:00pm - Until

Location: Mobile Convention Center - 1 South Water Street Mobile, AL 36602

MAMGA’s King Elexis I Motorcade

Time: 2:00pm

Location: Mobile Parade Route E

Arrival and Introduction of King Elexis I to the City of Mobile

Time 3:00pm (Motorcade Ends @ Club 601 at the Elks - Gulf City Lodge

Location: Gulf City Lodge

Sunday, February 19, 2023

MAMGA’s Royal Coronation

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center - 1 S. Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Admission: Free & Open to the Public~A cultural gift to Mobile Alabama

Monday, February 20, 2023

Royal Luncheon

Time: 11:00am

Location: Battle House Hotel - 26 N. Royal Street - Mobile, AL 36602

Admission: $60.00 each $600.00 per table - See Curtis Flakes for tickets

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Mammoth Parade - Theme “Eighty-Five & We Still Rise”

Time: 2:00pm

Mobile Parade Route B

Location: MAMGA Den - 305 MAMGA Drive, Mobile, AL 36603

About MAMGA:

The Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Inc. (MAMGA), is a premier organization comprised of prominent business and civic leaders, showcasing the best in the Mobile community and the entire Gulf Coast. We are proud to be MAMGA, continuing our proud tradition of presenting a 85 years of magnificent cultural and street fanfare for the entire World to see during Mobile’s Carnival season.

mamga.org

---

