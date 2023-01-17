MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is here! We spoke with MAMGA’s PR officer Marcus D. Catchings and 2003 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Sydney Pugh about this years 85th Anniversary and upcoming MAMGA events!
MAMGA 2023 Calendar of Events:
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Junior Monarch Royal Luncheon
Time: 11:00am
Location: Battle House Hotel - 26 N. Royal Street - Mobile, AL 36602
Admission: $55.00 each
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Junior Monarch Royal Coronation
Time: 4:00pm
Location: Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel Grand Ballroom - 64 South Water Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602
Admission: MAMGA Men & Spouses or Guest Free Admission (Must have on MAMGA Attire)
Guest Admission: $20.00 Adults $10.00 Children (12 and under)
Friday, February 17, 2023
Grand Marshal’s Ball
Time: 9:00pm - Until
Location: Mobile Convention Center - 1 South Water Street Mobile, AL 36602
MAMGA’s King Elexis I Motorcade
Time: 2:00pm
Location: Mobile Parade Route E
Arrival and Introduction of King Elexis I to the City of Mobile
Time 3:00pm (Motorcade Ends @ Club 601 at the Elks - Gulf City Lodge
Location: Gulf City Lodge
Sunday, February 19, 2023
MAMGA’s Royal Coronation
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center - 1 S. Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Admission: Free & Open to the Public~A cultural gift to Mobile Alabama
Monday, February 20, 2023
Royal Luncheon
Time: 11:00am
Location: Battle House Hotel - 26 N. Royal Street - Mobile, AL 36602
Admission: $60.00 each $600.00 per table - See Curtis Flakes for tickets
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Mammoth Parade - Theme “Eighty-Five & We Still Rise”
Time: 2:00pm
Mobile Parade Route B
Location: MAMGA Den - 305 MAMGA Drive, Mobile, AL 36603
About MAMGA:
The Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Inc. (MAMGA), is a premier organization comprised of prominent business and civic leaders, showcasing the best in the Mobile community and the entire Gulf Coast. We are proud to be MAMGA, continuing our proud tradition of presenting a 85 years of magnificent cultural and street fanfare for the entire World to see during Mobile’s Carnival season.
