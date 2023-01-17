MCSO looking for missing Wilmer woman

WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said they are asking the public for help in locating Angela Caddy of Wilmer, Alabama.

Caddy was reported missing on Sunday by her family, according to police.

Authorities said Caddy was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at her residence in the 1500 block of Moffett Road.

MCSO is asking anyone with any information on Caddy to contact them at (251) 574-8633.

