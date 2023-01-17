Military plane crashes in Baldwin County, BCSO says

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A military plane has crashed in Baldwin County Tuesday, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX10 News.

We’re told this happened near County Road 87 and Allen Road, in the Gateswood community north of Interstate 10.

Baldwin County officials and U.S. Navy personnel are in the wooded area investigating.

This is a developing story.

