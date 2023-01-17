Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Military plane crashes in Baldwin County, BCSO says

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A military plane has crashed in Baldwin County Tuesday, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX10 News.

We’re told this happened near County Road 87 and Allen Road, in the Gateswood community north of Interstate 10.

Baldwin County officials and U.S. Navy personnel are in the wooded area investigating.

This is a developing story.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Drone video of tornado damage in Selma following the Jan. 12 tornado that swept through Dallas...
NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
MPD: Juvenile arrested for having gun on B.C. Rain campus