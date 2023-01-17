The Mobile Film Office’s Shadow Program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Film Office has teamed up with eight Local Production Companies along with an occasional feature film / TV Show to offer on-site job training opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in the industry.

For students interested in the Shadow Program you can go to https://www.mobilefilmoffice.com/home-page/shadow-program

Name: Mobile Film Office

Location: Inside the Mobile Convention Center 1 South Water St Mobile, AL

Website: https://www.mobilefilmoffice.com

Facebook: Mobile Film Office

Instagram: mobilefilmoffice

