The Mobile Film Office’s Shadow Program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Film Office has teamed up with eight Local Production Companies along with an occasional feature film / TV Show to offer on-site job training opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in the industry.
For students interested in the Shadow Program you can go to https://www.mobilefilmoffice.com/home-page/shadow-program
Name: Mobile Film Office
Location: Inside the Mobile Convention Center 1 South Water St Mobile, AL
Website: https://www.mobilefilmoffice.com
Facebook: Mobile Film Office
Instagram: mobilefilmoffice
---
