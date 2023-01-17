Advertise With Us
Mobile man charged with strangling victim, fleeing police

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A domestic violence incident on Friday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man Mobile man after a brief foot chase.

According to Mobile police, officers responded to Barden Avenue in reference to a domestic violence altercation around 7 a.m. Friday.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Jamal Gordon was arrested after police say he strangled the victim. When officers tried to detain him, he physically resisted and fled on foot, but was eventually taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. He faces charges of third-degree domestic violence harassment, domestic violence by strangulation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Gordon has since been released from Mobile County Mero Jail. He has a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 30.

