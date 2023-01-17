MPD investigating 3 robberies from Monday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating three robberies that occurred over the course of three hours Monday night, according to police.

Authorities said the first robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 408 North Broad Street.

Officers said they discovered an unknown male subject entered the store and attempted to conceal merchandise before the store employee tried to stop him.

The two struggled and the subject fled with the merchandise, however nobody was injured, according to MPD.

The second robbery occurred at approximately 7:59 p.m. at the Chevron Gas Station located at 139 Sage Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said they were dispatched to the location and discovered an unknown male subject entered the store armed with a gun and demanded money from the register.

The store employee complied and the subject fled with nobody being injured, according to officers.

Police said the third robbery occurred at 8:35 p.m. when MPD was dispatched to the Food Mart located at 1030 Leroy Stevens Road.

Authorities said on arrival, they discovered an unknown male subject entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

The store clerk complied and the subject fled with nobody injured, according to officials.

All three are ongoing investigations, according to police.

