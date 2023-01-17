Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Juvenile arrested for having gun on B.C. Rain campus

(WECT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a juvenile has been arrested for possessing a gun on the campus of B.C. Rain High School.

According to police, no one was injured and the school was never placed on lockdown.

FOX10 News will have more information once it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Generic police lights
MPD responds to Longleaf Apartments on report of one shot
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
One dead after car crashes into house
One dead after car crashes into house