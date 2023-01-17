MPD: Juvenile arrested for having gun on B.C. Rain campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a juvenile has been arrested for possessing a gun on the campus of B.C. Rain High School.

According to police, no one was injured and the school was never placed on lockdown.

FOX10 News will have more information once it becomes available.

