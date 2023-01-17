MPD responds to Longleaf Apartments on report of one shot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police confirm that officers have responded to Longleaf Apartments on Girby Road on a report of one shot.

Police are looking for a Black female wearing red jacket and grey sweatshirt driving a Gray Toyota Camry. They are also looking for a Black male with dreadlocks who was driving a red Mustang and has a Black male passenger wearing a blue and yellow shirt and white pants.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more details as they become available.

