Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.

According to police one or more people in the other vehicle fled the scene.

No word yet on the circumstances that led to the crash. BPD says preliminary investigation does not show how fast either of the cars were going and they do not have an explanation yet of how the car ended up on top of the pole.

Alabama Power was at scene to deal with any power outages associated with the incident.

