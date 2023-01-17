Advertise With Us
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the deceased victim is 46-year-old Patrick Foster Sr. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Switzer says Foster lived at the house where it happened.

The other man is in critical condition at Merit Health in Biloxi, according to the coroner.

Biloxi Police say the incident is believed to be domestic related. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

