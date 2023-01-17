Pedestrian dies after being struck on Theodore Dawes Road

Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday has claimed the life of a Theodore man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic B. Sullivan, 37, of Theodore, ALEA said. Herrin was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash occurred on Theodore Dawes Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile city limits, in Mobile County. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

