Recipe: Diver Scallops with Roasted Tomato Couscous

Recipe courtesy Grace

INGREDIENTS:

4 Diver Scallops

2 cups Israeli couscous

6 Roma tomatoes, halved lengthwise

Dark Balsamic Glaze

STEPS:

Season scallops with salt and pepper

Cook 2 cups couscous in salted water until tender

Season tomatoes with salt, pepper, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and a sprinkle of sugar.

Roast tomatoes at 375 degrees until slightly charred.

Sear the scallops in heated cast iron skillet in a small amount of evoo, two minutes each side.

In saute pan, combine couscous, chopped roasted tomatoes, pinch of salt and pepper, tbsp butter, 2 ounces water. Stir and warm throughout.

Make bed of couscous on plate. Lay scallops on top of bed. Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Garnish with lemon zest and microgreens.

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Grace

Lunch Mon-Sat 11 am-4 pm, Dinner is 4-10 on Mon Tue Wed, 4-11 Thur Fri Sat

Brunch Sunday 10 am-2 pm. Rooftop bar and cocktail area available!

www.graceondauphin.com

SPECIAL EVENT INFORMATION:

Grace is a participating restaurant in Cuisine for Kids to support Child Advocacy Center. January 24, 2023, is a day of food and fundraising where some area restaurants donate a portion of proceeds to help fund free services to help fund free services for abused children.

Eat out at one of these participating restaurants on Tuesday, January 24 to help the CAC.

You can find the list of restaurants here.

---

