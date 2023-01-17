Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Recipe: Diver Scallops with Roasted Tomato Couscous

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Grace

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 Diver Scallops
  • 2 cups Israeli couscous
  • 6 Roma tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • Dark Balsamic Glaze

STEPS:

Season scallops with salt and pepper

Cook 2 cups couscous in salted water until tender

Season tomatoes with salt, pepper, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and a sprinkle of sugar.

Roast tomatoes at 375 degrees until slightly charred.

Sear the scallops in heated cast iron skillet in a small amount of evoo, two minutes each side.

In saute pan, combine couscous, chopped roasted tomatoes, pinch of salt and pepper, tbsp butter, 2 ounces water. Stir and warm throughout.

Make bed of couscous on plate. Lay scallops on top of bed. Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Garnish with lemon zest and microgreens.

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Grace

Lunch Mon-Sat 11 am-4 pm, Dinner is 4-10 on Mon Tue Wed, 4-11 Thur Fri Sat

Brunch Sunday 10 am-2 pm. Rooftop bar and cocktail area available!

www.graceondauphin.com

SPECIAL EVENT INFORMATION:

Grace is a participating restaurant in Cuisine for Kids to support Child Advocacy Center. January 24, 2023, is a day of food and fundraising where some area restaurants donate a portion of proceeds to help fund free services to help fund free services for abused children.

Eat out at one of these participating restaurants on Tuesday, January 24 to help the CAC.

You can find the list of restaurants here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Betty White Challenge
Betty White Challenge
MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
Doing Good: United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile
Doing Good: United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile
The Mobile Film Office’s Shadow Program
The Mobile Film Office’s Shadow Program