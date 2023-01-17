Advertise With Us
Road closures in the coming days around Mobile

Alabama Department of Transportation
Alabama Department of Transportation(ALDOT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting.

Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete.

SpringHill Avenue, just east of I-65, is also closed for railroad improvements and that project is expected to last about 10 days, making the interstate the primary detour for the next two weeks.

