Spotty rain expected this week

(WALA) - Isolated showers will linger in the forecast for tonight and into your Tuesday morning. We saw a little light rain around on this Martin Luther King Holiday. These light showers will continue tonight with a rain chance at 20%.

Mild temperatures are expected this week, an improvement from the frosty mornings over the weekend. The milder nights will result in some patchy fog both Monday and Tuesday nights. Daytime temperatures may be close to records again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will see a little better chance of scattered t-showers late Wednesday afternoon, followed by a good chance of t-showers and few storms late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The rain should be over by mid-morning Thursday and better weather will move in for the end of the week. Long range models suggest more rain moving in by the weekend.

