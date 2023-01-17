Toytopia exhibit coming to the Exploreum Science Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Exploreum Science Center has a new exhibit starting next month. It’s called Toytopia.

Opening Friday, February 3rd and running daily throughout the normal exhibition hours of the museum, Toytopia is sure to rekindle the wonder and delight of your favorite childhood moments and where you can play all day in a world of big toys. Toytopia is the one of the premier exhibits created by the Stage 9 Exhibits.

To find out more about Toytopia and exhibition hours, please visit www.exploreum.com

The Exploreum Science Center is located in the heart of historic Downtown Mobile at 65 Government St. The box office can be reached at 251-208-6893.

For school groups, tours, and birthday bookings please contact Monica Dunklin via phone at 251-208-6880 or email mdunklin@exploreum.com.

For event rentals please contact Elyssa Simpson via email at rentals@exploreum.com or by phone at 1-251-208-685

