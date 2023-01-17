Warm, cloudy, a few light sprinkles…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A few light, scattered drizzles are possible into our Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Overnight some fog is likely to form. So we will wake up to very mild conditions and fog Wednesday morning. Lows will be around 60.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with some light, scattered sprinkles around. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

A slightly stronger system will move in Thursday morning. Right now, the indications are that this system will be marginal, so widespread severe weather is not expected. Timing will be early to mid-morning and the rain should be gone well before lunchtime in most areas.

Friday should be quiet and then more unsettled weather is likely for the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

