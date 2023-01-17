Warm and muggy across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very warm and humid start to our morning with temperatures in the mid to low 60s as of 5 a.m. An offshore warm front has finally moved over us and that has flipped our airmass into a muggy one. There will be highs in the mid 70s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. We didn’t see any sunshine at all yesterday, but this time we may see the sun break through the clouds at times. A cold front will move in on Thursday to knock the temps down, but ahead of it we could see some strong storms move in but severe chances are low for now. Rain coverage will be at 20% for today and increase into the 40-50% range as the front moves through Thursday. We turn dry for Friday, but then large rain chances return this weekend with highs in the mid to low 60s.

