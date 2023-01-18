AEMA to request federal aid for other storm-hit areas of state

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - People in north Mobile County are wondering if they are going to get federal assistance after last week’s deadly tornadoes.

FEMA agents are going door to door in Dallas and Autauga counties this week helping residents there.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday it was going to ask for federal assistance for other areas hit hard by the storm.

FOX10 News asked today about the status but have not yet heard back.

Storm victims will have until March 13 to apply for federal assistance.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.