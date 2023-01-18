Advertise With Us
AEMA to request federal aid for other storm-hit areas of state

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - People in north Mobile County are wondering if they are going to get federal assistance after last week’s deadly tornadoes.

FEMA agents are going door to door in Dallas and Autauga counties this week helping residents there.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday it was going to ask for federal assistance for other areas hit hard by the storm.

FOX10 News asked today about the status but have not yet heard back.

Storm victims will have until March 13 to apply for federal assistance.

