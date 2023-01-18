Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A second person has died after a shooting in Biloxi early Tuesday morning.

Biloxi Police say they were informed Wednesday morning the alleged suspect, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, has died.

Police say his death appears to be a result of the injuries sustained during the incident, but the actual cause of death is unknown at this time. The alleged suspect’s name is also being withheld right now.

Patrick Foster Sr., 46-year-old, was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

Biloxi Police found both Foster and the alleged suspect with what appeared to be gunshot wounds at Foster’s home in the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.