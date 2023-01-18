Award winning crawfish king cake brings in big business for Eastern Shore bakery

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s one of the busiest times of the year for Gourmet Goodies in Daphne. They’ve been working around the clock making king cakes.

“We’re not getting a lot of sleep and we’re looking at doing some nighttime shifts,” said Laura Stafford.

Business has been booming for several weeks, but it picked up even more after being a surprise entrant in the King Cake Extravaganza in New Orleans. The contest put them up against 150 bakeries from across the south. Safe to say they did better than they expected.

“Best in the state, best new contender, number one in the savory and you won the bronze number three overall,” said Stafford.

That savory one is a crawfish king cake which for Louisiana natives Laura Stafford and Barbara Sylkatis was a no brainer.

“I saw this thing about a boudin one, and I was like eww so Louisiana is known for their crawfish, so I said people like dressing let’s do a crawfish king cake,” said Stafford.

It takes about three hours to make but it’s a little more tedious than a normal king cake. They also make these crawfish king cake bombs for those wanting a little taste.

“Barbara makes the dough. I do a crawfish dressing then we top it with our crawfish creole cream sauce then with scallions and we take bacon,” added Stafford.

While the minis don’t take as long to make, they also don’t last long on the shelves.

“We didn’t think they would do this well. Starting this week within the hour they’re gone,” said Barbara Sylkatis.

“This one gentleman picked up one for a sample yesterday today he came back for five,” said Stafford.

Gourmet goodies is working non-stop to fill all of the orders and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

“We’re going to keep on doing them until everybody gets what they want so we’ll have them filled even after Mardi Gras,” said Stafford.

Gourmet Goodies does already have a two-week waiting period for the crawfish king cakes but if you want to get your hands on one, they say your best bet is to message them on Facebook to order one.

