Baldwin County Corrections Center expansion to continue with new jail tower

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The expansion of the Baldwin County Corrections Center will be continued.

A large crane currently sits at the construction site in Bay Minette and soon it will help build a new jail tower.

The new tower will increase the overall bed space from 649 to 900. There will also be a new docket room and state-of-the-art master control.

The full project is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

---

