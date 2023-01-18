Baldwin County Corrections Center expansion to continue with new jail tower

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The expansion of the Baldwin County Corrections Center will be continued.

A large crane currently sits at the construction site in Bay Minette and soon it will help build a new jail tower.

The new tower will increase the overall bed space from 649 to 900. There will also be a new docket room and state-of-the-art master control.

The full project is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.