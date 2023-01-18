Bears offensive coordinator Getsy and Raiders defensive coordinator Graham to coach Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl today announced that Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy (American team) and Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham (National team) will serve as head coaches for the 74th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

All three days of practice will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN and the game itself will be aired live on the NFL Network at 1:30 p.m. CT. The Bears have the top overall pick, and the Raiders own the No. 7 selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

This year marks the first time in the Senior Bowl’s history that two full staffs from NFL clubs will not be coaching the game. Under a new arrangement to promote professional development, NFL Football Operations has implemented a “coach up” format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs.

Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches and those candidates were then selected by a group comprised of league office executives, representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee, and Senior Bowl leadership. In total, at least one coach from all 16 teams that submitted nominations were chosen and six clubs had multiple coaches appointed to this year’s American and National rosters (New Orleans Saints 4, Washington Commanders 4, Chicago Bears 4, Las Vegas Raiders 3, Cleveland Browns 2, and Pittsburgh Steelers 2).

In addition to the head coach appointees, the following individuals were selected as coordinators for the American and National squads:

American

Offensive Coordinator Atlanta Falcons Quarterbacks Coach Charles London

Defensive Coordinator New England Patriots Defensive Line Coach DeMarcus Covington

National

Offensive Coordinator New Orleans Saints QB Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Ronald Curry

Defensive Coordinator Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Backs Coach Grady Brown

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is coming off consecutive record-breaking drafts with 106 players selected each of the past two years, which has represented over 40 percent of the entire past two draft classes. Over the past four drafts (2019-2022), 87.2% of the players wound up making an active 53-man NFL roster at some point during their rookie season. Those four rosters have included many of the NFL’s brightest young stars, such as: QB Justin Herbert (Chargers), QB Daniel Jones (Giants), QB Mac Jones (Patriots), DS Jeremy Chinn (Panthers), WR Brandon Aiyuk (49ers), QB Jalen Hurts (Eagles), DB Kyle Dugger (Patriots), WR Terry McLaurin (Commanders), OL Chris Lindstrom (Falcons), WR Deebo Samuel (49ers), OL Elgton Jenkins (Packers), RB Tony Pollard (Cowboys), DL Montez Sweat (Commanders), LB Logan Wilson (Bengals), RB Najee Harris (Steelers), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots), WR Devonta Smith (Eagles), OL Creed Humphrey (Chiefs), RB Dameon Pierce (Texans), WR Christian Watson, OL Zion Johnson (Chargers), QB Kenny Pickett (Steelers), DS Jalen Pitre (Texans), and CB Tariq Woolen (Seahawks).

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.