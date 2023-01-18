David Faulkner “Fired Up” to be McGill-Toolen Head Coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -McGill-Toolen’s search for a head coach has come to an end. The Yellow Jackets have hired David Faulkner.

“I’m fired up about it. When you think about the elite programs in high school football, Mcgill-Toolen was one of those schools that comes to mind and I was just really excited about the opportunity to go there and to continue to be able to build on that brand that Mcgill-Toolen has and hopefully elevate it.”

Faulkner was the special assistant to the head coach at the University of West Virginia but he’s no stranger to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Faulkner has coached at Fairhope, Foley, and Alma Bryant.

Faulkner led Fairhope to a 28-9 record over three seasons and went 10-3 in 2011. The Pirates made three straight post-season appearances and won four playoff games under Faulkner. He made history with the program when Fairhope set a school record for points in 2011. In 2009 Faulkner led the Pirates all the way to a No. 4 ranking in the Alabama 6A polls just in his first season.

He spent the 2007 and 2008 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Foley under Alabama’s current special assistant to the head coach, Todd Watson. The Lions posted a combined 22-3 record and won a region title during Faulkner’s time there.

Faulkner joined the West Virginia football staff in 2021 as the special assistant to the head coach. After two seasons, he has made the decision to return to the Mobile area and lead the Yellow Jackets.

McGill went 5-5 in 2022 and 4-4 in 6A Region 1, putting them at 5th place in their region and just shy of the playoffs. Former head coach Norman Joseph stepped down as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets just last month.

“We will bring a clearer vision of what we want to achieve in terms of our football program, a lot of passion, a lot of energy, and we’re going to spend a lot of time on player development.”

McGill-Toolen’s press conference introducing David Faulkner as the new head coach will take place on Monday Jan. 30th at 8:15am in McGill-Toolen’s gym.

