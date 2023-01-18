Advertise With Us
ECSO, U.S. Marshals Service arrest 3 on gun-related charges

The Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Larry Franklin...
The Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Larry Franklin Reid (left), Ryan Lynn Faulk (center) and Sabastian Scott LaFountain (right) on multiple charges.(Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office alongside the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested three suspects on gun-related charges.

Larry Franklin Reid, 46, Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32 and Sabastian Scott LaFountain, 22 were arrested Tuesday.

According to police, Faulk was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon, LaFountain was arrested for attempted homicide with a deadly weapon and Reid was arrested for eluding police and attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a deadly weapon.

All three were arrested on numerous other charges as well.

