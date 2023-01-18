ECSO, U.S. Marshals Service arrest 3 on gun-related charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office alongside the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested three suspects on gun-related charges.

Larry Franklin Reid, 46, Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32 and Sabastian Scott LaFountain, 22 were arrested Tuesday.

According to police, Faulk was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon, LaFountain was arrested for attempted homicide with a deadly weapon and Reid was arrested for eluding police and attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a deadly weapon.

All three were arrested on numerous other charges as well.

