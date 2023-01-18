Gateswood man hears loud “BOOM” before parts of plane fall from sky

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two navy pilots ejected from their training aircraft in Baldwin County Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 in a rural area north of Interstate 10 after experiencing a problem with the plane. It happened just north of the interstate off County Road 87. The pilots are okay and being evaluated at a Pensacola hospital.

“I was out here under a bush and I heard a…sounded like a huge explosion,” recalled Gateswood resident, Thomas Allen.

What Allen heard was the first sign of trouble with a Navy training aircraft. Within seconds, parts of the plane started falling from the sky.

Black-colored box with parachute attached came down in Thomas Allen's yard on County Road 87 (Hal Scheurich)

“I didn’t really look up right then but them we begin to hear things hit and that’s when we began to search around,” Allen said. “We found pieces of the canopy out here and the black box is over here. It’s some type of black box.”

The incident spanned nearly four miles. There was Allen’s yard where parts of the plane fell, the area the pilots came down and the crash site itself. The pilots were found on a tract of hunting land, north of Allen Road and east of CR 87. Parts of the canopy and a box with parachute attached came down in Allen’s yard on CR 87, just south of Linholm Rd. and the plane itself crashed just short of Interstate-10, on the west side of CR 87.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies received the call and were assisted by first responders from both Rosinton and Elsanor volunteer fire departments. Because the scene was so spread out and surrounded by woods, there were challenges getting to each site.

“The pilots were actually located fairly quickly due to electronic devices, but it just took a while to get to them because of the terrain,” said Baldwin County Sheriff, Hoss Mack.

Other military aircraft assisted in the search for the crash site. According to a statement from the NAS, Whiting Field, the aircraft was a T-6B Texan II and was operating out of Barin Naval Outlying Field near Foley when the pilots were forced to eject.

According to an experienced pilot Fox 10 News spoke with, the explosion Mr. Allen heard overhead was likely the ejection charge which blew the canopy clear and ejected the pilots. The cause of the crash or problems leading up to it are under investigation by the US Navy.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.