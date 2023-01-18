Healthy Living with USA Health: All of Us Research Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The All of Us Research Program is an ambitious effort to gather health data from one million or more people living in the United States to accelerate research that may improve health.

The All of Us Research Program is inviting one million people across the U.S. to help build one of the most diverse health databases in history. They welcome participants from all backgrounds. Researchers will use the data to learn how everyone’s biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find ways to treat and prevent disease. They are actively partnering with academic institutions, healthcare organizations, community partners, and others to create a groundbreaking national research platform.

Too often, health care is one size fits all. Treatments meant for the “average” patient may not work well for individual people. Healthcare providers may find it difficult to coordinate care among specialists or to access all of a patient’s health information. Researchers may spend lots of time and resources creating new databases for every study.

All of Us is working to improve health care through research. Unlike research studies that focus on one disease or group of people, All of Us is building a diverse database that can inform thousands of studies on a variety of health conditions. This creates more opportunities to:

Know the risk factors for certain diseases

Figure out which treatments work best for people of different backgrounds

Connect people with the right clinical studies for their needs

Learn how technologies can help us take steps to be healthier

