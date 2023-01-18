I-10 West closed between Malbis and Daphne after pedestrian struck by vehicle

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Interstate 10 Westbound is closed between the Malbis and Daphne exits while officers are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash this morning, according to the Daphne Police Department.

That’s between Exits 38 and 35.

