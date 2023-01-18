Mike Reynolds, police chief for Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passes away after suffering heart attack, tribe says

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Mike Reynolds, chief of police for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack, Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan announced.

Reynolds became the tribe’s police chief in 2016 and he brought his commitment to community-oriented law enforcement to our own Poarch community, Bryan said.

Reynolds served in law enforcement for more than 35 years. He began his career as a military policeman in the U.S. Army and later went to work for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department. He also served police chief for the city of Chickasaw, according to Bryan

“Above all, Mike was a policeman through and through, and on learning of his passing, members of law enforcement from Mobile and Baldwin Counties came together to escort his remains from the hospital to a funeral home in Mobile County, Bryan said in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Mike’s family and his many law enforcement colleagues. Details will be shared regarding Mike’s funeral arrangements once they are provided,” she said.

