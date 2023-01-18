Mobile Councilman Penn raises concern about city’s policy on police chases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Councilman Cory Penn on Tuesday raised questions about the Police Department’s policy on chases.

Penn, who represents District 1 in north Mobile, said he was concerned in light of a high-speed chase on Sunday that resulted in a crash that resulted in the driver’s death and damage to a home.

“We had an accident to occur, the high-speed chase in the Toulminville community on Stanton Road where a house was hit,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting. “That’s the concern is that we have to do something to stop these things.”

The chase happened on Sunday evening, beginning in the area of Summerville and Wagner streets when police saw a vehicle race by at a high rate of speed.

Police alleged that the driver refused to stop, setting off a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a home in the 600 block of Stanton Road. The driver, Joseph Pritchett, died in the collision.

The Police Department’s policy calls for an evaluation of at least 13 factors when determining whether to chase – factors like the time of day, safety of the officer and nearby citizens, and the danger a suspect might pose if allowed to flee.

“A pursuit should be considered when a violator or suspect clearly exhibits behavior which indicates an attempt to avoid contact with the police or when he is otherwise driving in a manner which requires pursuit driving in order to apprehend,” the policy states.

The policy, however, prohibits chases for traffic offenses, property crimes or if the driver takes off for unknown reasons unless a supervisor signs off on the pursuit.

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste. offered a strong defense of the departments “very sound and clear policy” and how officers applied it in this case.

“We had a gentleman that is 32 years of age that chose to flee from law enforcement,” he told FOX10 News. “No policy and procedure can address that. What we have to have is compliance. And we have to hold those individuals that choose to flee from law enforcement accountable for their behavior. Now unfortunately, in this particular case for the family of the young man that lost his life, he made a choice to flee from law enforcement.”

Police launched an app in 2021 called Pursuit Alert that is supposed to notify people when they are in an area where a police chase is happening. But he acknowledged there have been some issues with the program.

“That app is still up, but we’re, I think, experiencing difficulties with some of that,” he said.

