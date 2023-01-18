Mobile police arrest 19-year-old after deadly shooting at apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon didn’t say a word while being escorted to metro jail after a murder in broad daylight. It all happened at the 61Ninety West apartments just before 10 this morning.

Mobile police say it started as an argument between Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn Hands. That argument turned violent moments later when several shots were fired.

“That victim was transported to the hospital but it is unfortunate we must report that the victim did die from his injuries,” said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.

The shooting happened at the front entrance of the apartment complex. Officers had the entrance blocked off for several hours while detectives spent most of the morning looking at Hands’ truck which had several bullet holes in its side with multiple evidence markers on the ground nearby.

Investigators say Hands was the only one in the truck when the shooting happened. MPD says Dixon surrendered soon after the shooting and it’s unclear what he and Hands were arguing about.

---

