Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile police arrest 19-year-old after deadly shooting at apartment complex

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon didn’t say a word while being escorted to metro jail after a murder in broad daylight. It all happened at the 61Ninety West apartments just before 10 this morning.

Mobile police say it started as an argument between Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn Hands. That argument turned violent moments later when several shots were fired.

“That victim was transported to the hospital but it is unfortunate we must report that the victim did die from his injuries,” said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.

The shooting happened at the front entrance of the apartment complex. Officers had the entrance blocked off for several hours while detectives spent most of the morning looking at Hands’ truck which had several bullet holes in its side with multiple evidence markers on the ground nearby.

Investigators say Hands was the only one in the truck when the shooting happened. MPD says Dixon surrendered soon after the shooting and it’s unclear what he and Hands were arguing about.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This map shows the areas of a proposed Tax Increment Financing District in south Mobile. It...
Mobile wants County Commission, schools to forego future tax revenue on DIP
GulfQuest Museum hosts "Spirit of Passage"
GulfQuest Museum hosts exhibit exploring transatlantic slave trade
Dog attacks burglar, helps police catch suspect
Dog attacks burglar, helps police catch suspect
City officials moving forward with USACE plans for Civic Center
City officials moving forward with USACE plans for Civic Center