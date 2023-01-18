MPD says clerk, boyfriend stole money from business

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store clerk and her boyfriend each face criminal mischief and theft of property charges after police say they stole money from the woman’s place of employment.

Mobile police officers responded to the RaceWay gas station at 3051 Government Blvd. shortly before midnight Tuesday. During the investigation, the detective discovered that the store employee Stacie Johnson and her boyfriend, Reginald Johnson, both of Mobile, had forcefully entered the manager’s office and removed money from the cash register, authorities said.

The suspects were booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. Records showed that Reginald Johnson, 53, was later released while Stacie Johnson, 37, remained in behind bars as of late Wednesday morning. Each has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.