Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department.

Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.

This happened about 4:30 a.m. near the 36 mile marker on the westbound side of the Interstate, between the Malbis and Daphne exits.

Vannoy said a motorist called 911 and reported striking an unknown object in the road. The investigation revealed Norris had been struck and killed.

He said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Norris was in the Daphne area for job-related functions and had a dispute while traveling with a co-worker, Vannoy said. He said Norris exited the vehicle after the dispute and began walking.

“This does not appear to be a criminal matter and our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Mr. Norris,” Vannoy said.

---

