Sentencing set in March for man convicted in sexual battery case

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Sentencing is scheduled for March 9 for a Pensacola man convicted last week on multiple charges, including sexual battery with a deadly weapon and armed kidnapping.

A jury in Escambia County on Jan. 12 convicted Billy Ray Smith Jr. for a crime on Aug. 18, 2021, according to office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Court documents revealed that the Smith entered the victim’s home on Chemstrand Road while she was asleep on the couch, put a gun to her head, threatened her, demanded money and ransacked her home. Smith then put the victim in the trunk of her car and drove to a vacant lot, where he raped her at knife point, authorities said.

Smith used the victim’s debit card, withdrew money from an ATM and stole the victim’s car, authorities said.

Officials said Smith had left the victim duct taped to a chair in her bathroom. Smith was seen on surveillance video driving the victim’s car, using her debit card, and hiding her property behind a dumpster. Fingerprint evidence linking the Smith to the crimes was also located, according to authorities.

Smith was convict of burglary of a dwelling with a battery, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, petit theft, and battery.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.