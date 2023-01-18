Sheriffs on both sides of the bay sworn in Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sheriffs on both sides of the bay took their oath of office Tuesday.

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack began his 5th term. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch started his first.

“Citizens will see more deputies more often riding through their community,” said Sheriff Burch.

The Mobile native served more than three decades in law enforcement, and two of those were with MCSO.

Retiring Sheriff Sam Cochran did the honors.

“Let’s honor Sheriff Paul Burch,” said Cochran.

Burch had a room filled with supporters, including one of his chief deputies, Andrew Pete.

“Everywhere he goes, people know him and respect him,” said Pete. “Lunch with Paul takes two hours, period.”

Meanwhile across the bay, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey ‘Hoss’ Mack began his 5th term. As sheriff for over 15 years, he added nearly 175 positions to his office.

BCSO posted these words to Facebook:

“To say Sheriff Mack has brought the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office far is an understatement. We are proud to have Sheriff Huey ‘Hoss’ Mack as our sheriff for four more years. Congratulations Sheriff Mack!”

