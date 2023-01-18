Showers possible at times

(WALA) - Mild temperatures are expected this week, especially tonight and Wednesday. The milder nights will result in some patchy fog tonight. Daytime temperatures may be close to records again on Wednesday.

We will see a little better chance of scattered thundershowers late Wednesday afternoon, followed by a good chance of thundershowers and few storms late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The rain should be over by midmorning Thursday and better weather will move in for the end of the week.

Long-range models suggest more rain moving in by the weekend. Rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday.

