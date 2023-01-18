Advertise With Us
Stand-off underway in Lake Forest

(WBNG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Daphne, Ala. (WALA) - A stand-off is underway off Brentwood Drive in the Lake Forest neighborhood, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to a domestic dispute after neighbors said they saw a man holding a long gun in the front yard with a sign saying “he would shoot Daphne officers”.

The call came in at 8:45 p.m. and officers have attempted to contact the man through phone and public address system, but attempts have been unsuccessful, according to police.

The situation is currently ongoing, according to authorities.

