Traveling to the Virgin Islands

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joseph Boschulte is the Commissioner for the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism tells us all about the Virgin Islands.

For more information VISITUSVI.COM

This interview is provided by U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

---

