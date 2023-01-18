USS Alabama crewmate program opens for 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by organizers:

Now hear this! Battleship Memorial Park is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 USS ALABAMA Crewmate Program. Applications will be available beginning Monday, January 23. Applications may be downloaded from our website at https://www.ussalabama.com/get-involved/crewmates/ or picked up at Battleship Memorial Park’s Ticket Office, 2703 Battleship Parkway. The Ticket Office is open daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Deadline for application submission is Friday, February 17, 4 p.m.

The USS Alabama Crewmate contest is open to young women ages 19 to 21. Applicants must reach their 19th birthday by March 27, 2023 and not have reached their 21st birthday by the same date. All applicants must reside in Mobile or Baldwin county during the time of application, and if selected, during their term as a Crewmate. A complete list of qualifications and requirements are included in the application packet.

The USS Alabama Crewmates represent Battleship Memorial Park and the State of Alabama at a variety of events and public appearances throughout the state. Selection criteria includes poise, appearance, strength of application, references, and interview with a selection panel. Six young women will be selected to serve as Crewmates.

The 2023-2024 Miss USS Alabama will receive a $3,000 scholarship, Miss USS Drum a $2,500 scholarship, and the remaining four Crewmates will each receive a $2,000 scholarship, all to the college or university of their choice.

No entry fee or sponsorship is required to enter the contest. All uniforms and accessories worn at official functions are provided at no cost to the Crewmate by the USS ALABAMA Battleship Commission, along with travel expenses for out-of-town activities. All appearances are fully chaperoned by officials of Battleship Memorial Park.

The USS Alabama Crewmate program was founded in 1967 as an ambassador program for the newly created USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park. The program has offered more than 250 young women the opportunity to serve in this position and to earn scholarship funds to the college of their choice. The Crewmates have dedicated thousands of hours in community service to both Battleship Memorial Park and the State of Alabama.

For more information on the USS Alabama Crewmate Program, please call Lynne Price at 251-438-2834, or email lprice@ussalabama.com.

For information on Battleship Memorial Park, please visit our website at www.ussalabama.com or follow us on Facebook at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

