Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Seed & Plant Swap

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - January 28 is National Seed Swap Day, and the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is celebrating with a Community Seed and Plant Swap Day. National Seed Swap Day is on the last Saturday in January and serves as a reminder to gardeners that spring is on its way. It is also an ideal time for gardeners to gather and swap seeds in preparation for starting seeds indoors. #SeedSwapDay

All event activities are included with zoo admission or zoo membership. Receive a 10% discount on zoo admission with a donation of wildflower seeds. Seeds will be used to re-seed banks around ponds throughout the zoo.

The Goal of the Day: Community Seed and Plant Swap - Bring your garden seeds, plants, and cuttings to swap with attendees. Swapping seeds and plants adds variety to your gardens and allows you to share your love of flowers, herbs, and vegetables with new gardeners.

Demonstration Schedule

10:15 AM • Shade Gardens present by Lisa Vinson - Master Gardner Group

11:00 AM • Seed propagation presented by Linda Crowell - Master Gardner Group

11:30 AM • Growing Food in Small Spaces presented by Jill Boyles - Master Gardner Group

12:00 PM • Seeding Mushrooms Logs presented by Tanner - The Mushroom Man

12:30 PM • Container Planting presented by Sharon Smith - Master Gardner Group

1:00 PM • Butterfly Feeding Station presented by Eileen Husiman - Master Gardner Group

1:30 PM • Citrus Trees presented by Kitty Cooper - Cooper Farms

2:00 PM • Herbal Tinctures presented by Natasha Freeman - Bee-Lightful Homestead

2:30 PM • What To Do When There’s A Root Bounding Plant presented by Graceful Leaves

Additional Activities will include:

Munsell Sustainable Garden tours and talks – Zoo’s Sustainability Committee

Local garden vendor tables

Seed planting activities for kid’s take home

Q. How do I harvest seeds for a seed swap? A. Collect fully ripe seeds of an individual plant, lay them out to dry on a plate, and expose them to the air for several days. The length of time will vary depending on the seed, but 2-3 days should be sufficient for most seeds. Place them in a labeled jar or envelope so you can easily identify the seeds. When you’re ready to swap, place seeds in individually labeled envelopes. Q. Should I provide planting and growing information with the seeds? A. Information such as when to plant, types of soil that worked best for you, sun vs. shade plant, and germination info are helpful to others. If you can provide these details, please do. However, not every gardener keeps track of this information.

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

20499 Oak Rd E

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

---

