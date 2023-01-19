Alleged social media threats a contributing factor in Daphne PD backing down from standoff

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A man involved in a standoff with police Tuesday night, January 17, 2023 in Lake Forest was arrested the next morning in Daphne. He’s been charged with making a terrorist threat. The standoff happened on Brentwood Drive with police eventually backing out.

Daphne Police responded around 8:30 p.m. A Tactical Response Team was called in after multiple complaints came in from neighbors about William Fields’ demeanor. Police said he’d been seen in the front yard wielding a long gun and yelling threats, directed toward the police. Investigators said Fields had just spent the weekend in jail on charges of public intoxication and a probation violation and they believe he was angry with police.

Daphne Police say William Fields made terroristic threats towards them at his residence and on social media (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

“We’re not sure on what provoked him specifically last night,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “We have dealt with him before in a similar capacity of being intoxicated or under the influence of something and uh, behaving erratically.”

Over the course of more than two hours, police tried to communicate with Fields, to no avail. Police said Fields came outside several times holding a long gun but refused to talk. During this time, investigators contacted family who began to message Fields through social media. Police monitored the postings and saw Fields was only becoming more anxious as evident in some of the posts he made to his Facebook page.

Daphne Police said because of his heightened level of anger and the fact that nobody else was inside the home, the. decision was made to do something not commonly done in these scenarios.

“The route we took then was to back out of there and give it time and try and let him calm down,” explained Vannoy. “It really wasn’t going to be useful for us to go assault the house and try to arrest him at that point.”

Investigators maintained surveillance and were able to arrest Fields during a traffic stop once he left his residence Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody without incident. Police sid they will be asking for no bond on the charge of making a terrorist threat.

