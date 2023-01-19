Advertise With Us
Apple introduces new HomePod

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, Apple announced HomePod (2nd generation), a powerful smart speaker that delivers next-level acoustics in a gorgeous, iconic design.

Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks.

With convenient new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home, users can now create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room - all hands-free.

You can see read on the announcement here.

